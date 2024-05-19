NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,534 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,267,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

