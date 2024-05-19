NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 260 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

