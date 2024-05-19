NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

AZN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 2,791,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

