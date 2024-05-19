NorthRock Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,884,000 after purchasing an additional 160,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.71. 897,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,119. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $547.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

