NorthRock Partners LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $175.60. The company had a trading volume of 372,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,127. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.45 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

