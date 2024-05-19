NorthRock Partners LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. The company had a trading volume of 894,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,025. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $299.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.