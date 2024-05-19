NorthRock Partners LLC Has $828,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.18. 12,019,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,296. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

