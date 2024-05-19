NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $194.51. 2,157,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,604. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

