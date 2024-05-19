NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 614,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,886. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

