NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $151.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,081. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

