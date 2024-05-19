NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $264.40. The stock had a trading volume of 795,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $273.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

