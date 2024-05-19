NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,923. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.48.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

