NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 390,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

