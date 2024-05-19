NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Bank First by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.74. 12,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $854.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 32.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased 600 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

