NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after buying an additional 1,938,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $190,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BX traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,419. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.06 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

