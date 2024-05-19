NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 55,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

