NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 237 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Aflac by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,158,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,379,914. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,028. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.