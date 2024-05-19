NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NYSE:NIC traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $163,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

