NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 587 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.81. 1,380,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

