NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,765,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %

MNST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. 5,243,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,839. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.