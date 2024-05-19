Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,517,000 after acquiring an additional 70,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 92,243 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Price Performance

NOVT stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

