Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Novartis by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 275,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,066. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.