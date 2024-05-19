Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.12. 1,245,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,862. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

