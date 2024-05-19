NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NS stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

