Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 851,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 268,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NUMV stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

