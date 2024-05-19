NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,207. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $163.26 and a 1-year high of $273.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

