Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Oceaneering International worth $40,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. 436,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,759. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.