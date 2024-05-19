OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $90.40 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $90.40 million and $9.30 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00053792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00019168 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000996 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.