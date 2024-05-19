OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

OCX opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

