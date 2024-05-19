OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.57. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 148,853 shares trading hands.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

