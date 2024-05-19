Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.49

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.49 and traded as high as $45.53. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 11,271 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $462.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

