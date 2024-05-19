Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.77

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.77 ($11.58) and traded as low as €10.77 ($11.58). Orange shares last traded at €10.81 ($11.62), with a volume of 6,500,580 shares.

Orange Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.61 and a 200 day moving average of €10.77.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

