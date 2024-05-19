Orient Overseas (International) Limited Plans Dividend of $0.83 (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8337 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $86.90 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

About Orient Overseas (International)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.