Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.44.

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.52.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. Corporate insiders own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

