Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,042,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,903,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,310 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

