Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,047 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

