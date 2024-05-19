Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.08

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as low as $8.01. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 1,756 shares.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

