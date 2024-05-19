Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $198,283.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,032,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,221,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

