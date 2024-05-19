Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $317.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $186.75 and a 12-month high of $380.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
