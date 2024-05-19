Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,812 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 92,731 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.3 %

HLX stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

