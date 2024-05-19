Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $795,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $611,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $1,049,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $1,613,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.