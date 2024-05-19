Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

