Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,307 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of ONE Gas worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 288.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

