Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Rogers worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $2,790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $19,085,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $173.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.67.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

