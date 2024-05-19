Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,607 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Constellium worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,212,000 after buying an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after buying an additional 1,192,105 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,606,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 355,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $20.70 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Our Latest Report on CSTM

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.