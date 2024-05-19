Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Terex worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Terex by 25.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of TEX opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

