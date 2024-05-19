Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,710,000 after purchasing an additional 395,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

