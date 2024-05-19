Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $19.22 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of M/I Homes worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,262,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $129.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average of $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.16.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

