Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of PriceSmart worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,404.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

