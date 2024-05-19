Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Clorox stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average of $144.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

